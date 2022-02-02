Congressman Mike Garcia nominates 26 students to military service academies

Representative Mike Garcia, whose 25th Congressional District includes part of the Antelope Valley, announced that he has nominated 26 California students for acceptance to the prestigious United States service academies. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, attended the United States Naval Academy.



“I am pleased to nominate 26 outstanding California students to our great U.S. military academies,” Garcia said. “Having personally attended the United States Naval Academy, it is great to see so many smart and hardworking young Americans eager to serve their country. These students have shown leadership and dedication to their country through their decision to apply to a U.S. service academy. I look forward to seeing all that these young leaders will achieve. I am confident they have bright futures ahead.”



The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Each academy will conduct the final selection for admission this spring.



The nominations for California’s 25th District are as follows:

Benjamin Bartel – Nominated to the United States Military Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Foster Bella – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Isiajah Borillo – Nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Camden Brundage – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy

Olivia Burk – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Jordyn Butler – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Phillip Daigan – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Emily Doi – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Austin Hernandez – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Ryan Hunt – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Ashley Kelly – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Adam Lucas – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy

Tyson Mallas – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Sammy Matta – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy

Benjamin Niednagel – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy

Gabriel Ozo – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Paul Rodriguez – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Kayla Sanchez – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Matthew Schwarz – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy

Giorgio Simoncioni – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy

Vivian Smart-Stewart – Nominated to the United States Military Academy

Diego Soto – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy

Alexa Tipps – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy

Armie Toe Pari – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

Aidan Vidic – Nominated to the United States Naval Academy

Thomas Wunsch – Nominated to the United States Air Force Academy

To learn more about the nomination process and how to apply, visit my website here.

[Information via news release from the office of Congressman Mike Garcia.]

