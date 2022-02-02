Authorities investigating man’s death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – A man was found dead in Santa Clarita Wednesday, though authorities did not uncover any signs of foul play.

Deputies responded to the 27900 block of Avalon Drive, near the Santa Clara River, at about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and found the man unresponsive in the garage of his town home, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene. Authorities had yet to determine the man’s exact manner of death, though the LASD reported there were “no obvious signs of foul play.”

No further information was immediately available.

