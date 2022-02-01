Mattress recycling events in the Antelope Valley in February, March

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County will hold Mattress Recycling Collection Events in the Antelope Valley on multiple dates in February and March. Local residents will be able to drop off up to 10 mattresses/box springs for free at the following locations and times:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12

Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557

38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19

Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #558

8505 East Avenue T, Littlerock

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26

Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #555

17341 East Avenue J, Lancaster (Lake Los Angeles)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 12

Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557

38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19

Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #551

4859 West Avenue L 12

Quartz Hill, CA 93536