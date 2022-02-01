LANCASTER – Los Angeles County will hold Mattress Recycling Collection Events in the Antelope Valley on multiple dates in February and March. Local residents will be able to drop off up to 10 mattresses/box springs for free at the following locations and times:
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557
38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #558
8505 East Avenue T, Littlerock
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #555
17341 East Avenue J, Lancaster (Lake Los Angeles)
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 12
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557
38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #551
4859 West Avenue L 12
Quartz Hill, CA 93536
3 comments for "Mattress recycling events in the Antelope Valley in February, March"
Laughing fool says
Do the mattresses have to be clean? LoL
Sleep Tight says
No, they do not have to be clean or free of bedbugs.
Just need mattress to lodge FJB constituents infiltrating the border.
Babushka says
HAHAHAHAHA