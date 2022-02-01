The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Mattress recycling events in the Antelope Valley in February, March

by 3 Comments

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County will hold Mattress Recycling Collection Events in the Antelope Valley on multiple dates in February and March. Local residents will be able to drop off up to 10 mattresses/box springs for free at the following locations and times:

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557
38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #558
8505 East Avenue T, Littlerock

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #555
17341 East Avenue J, Lancaster (Lake Los Angeles)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 12
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557
38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19
Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #551
4859 West Avenue L 12
Quartz Hill, CA 93536

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale

3 comments for "Mattress recycling events in the Antelope Valley in February, March"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.