Free e-waste disposal event in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – A free e-waste disposal event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), located 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste and electronic equipment at no cost. Items accepted at the event include household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, microwaves, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCR’s, telephones, fax machines, stereos, speakers, and electronic games.

In addition, this permanent facility also accepts non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, used motor oil, pesticides. AVECC is open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about what can and cannot be accepted at the permanent facility visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers. For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

