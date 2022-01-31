Public hearing for redistricting this Wednesday; final draft maps to be presented

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council will hold its fourth redistricting public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palmdale City Council Chamber, 38330 Sierra Highway, Suite B, and via Zoom to discuss the Advisory Redistricting Commission’s recommendations, draft maps, and public input received.

The city’s demographer will present the final draft maps being considered and the City Council will select a map for adoption. The final maps are available for viewing at https://drawpalmdale.org/draft-maps. The agenda is available at https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/955/Agendas-and-Meetings .

A fifth public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to finalize and adopt an ordinance of the redistricting map. As a result of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, and to keep everyone safe, the public will be permitted to physically attend the Advisory Redistricting Commission meeting at a limited capacity. Masks are required to be worn by all persons in attendance. It is recommended that all citizens practice social distancing to the extent possible while in attendance.

The meeting will also be available on Spectrum Channel 27 and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86459561721?pwd=dG9OZXBPRTdoV2l3NndyTmd2WmJ2Zz09 .To submit public comments during the meeting via Zoom, dial 720-707-2699 and use webinar ID 864 5956 1721 and passcode 561826.

Public meeting materials, draft maps, virtual meeting links, past meeting recordings and additional redistricting resources can also be accessed through the City of Palmdale’s redistricting website at www.DrawPalmdale.org.

The city is in the final stages of its city council redistricting process which, upon completion, will determine the boundaries of City Council voting districts for the next 10 years. Using public input on communities of interest and submitted maps from the public, City Council will adopt a new map in accordance with the FAIRMAPS Act, which states districts must be:

Geographically contiguous (each district should share a common border with the next),

Respectful of the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities in a manner that minimizes its division,

Drawn with easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.), and,

Drawn to encourage geographic compactness with boundaries not drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.

Based on a statutory deadline, a new City of Palmdale district map must be adopted no later than April 17, 2022. The new map and election sequencing would then go into effect for the city’s next election cycle.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

