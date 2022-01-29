Man injured in Palmdale hit and run

PALMDALE – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries late Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Palmdale, authorities said.

The hit and run collision happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, near 40th Street East and Avenue P-8. Responding deputies found the victim in the roadway with injuries to his legs, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

There was no description of the vehicle that struck the victim.

Kimball said CHP is investigating the collision, and no further information on the crash was immediately available Saturday. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.

