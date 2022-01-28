Palmdale summer job recruitment begins Feb. 1

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for Program Leaders, Stage Assistants, and Lifeguards for summer activities.

Candidates must be 17 years old by April 1, 2022, to be considered for employment. Qualified applicants will be well organized and demonstrate the ability to exercise independent judgment, problem solve, listen, and follow direction, and demonstrate initiative within an energetic work environment. Lifeguard applicants must possess a lifeguard training certificate and pass a pre-screening swim test.

Applications and job descriptions will be available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/jobs .

Program Leader and Stage Assistant positions are ideal for those who are seeking to develop their professional career skills. Program Leaders assist with the planning, coordinating, and conducting of recreation activities for children and adults at community events, sports leagues, community centers or the water park. Stage Assistants perform a variety of duties related to the planning and implementation of theatrical activities; assist with the set-up and safety of the stage and theatre for planned activities, and conduct auditions for community productions.

Lifeguard positions are ideal for those seeking and energetic work environment and rewarding level of responsibility working with the public. Lifeguards work to prevent accidents through enforcement of policies, rules and regulations governing the conduct of patrons at various city swimming pools and DryTown Water Park; keep attentive lookout for accidents in the water or swimming pool deck; and warn people against dangerous practices regarding pool use. Lifeguard applicants are required to be certified prior to applying. To obtain certification, registration is available for an upcoming Lifeguard Academy at www.PlayPalmdale.com.

“If you are looking for a great job with flexible schedules and the ability to interact in a fun environment serving our community, then we’d love to hear from you,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “We’re a team of positive, motivated and community minded people that will be part of Palmdale’s busy summer of fun programs,”

For more information, call 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

