Metrolink to celebrate Transit Equity Day on Feb. 4 by offering free rides

Metrolink’s Board of Directors on Friday approved free rides across all Metrolink lines on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4.

“Metrolink invites everyone to take a seat, any seat aboard Metrolink on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ birthday. Ms. Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a public bus set in motion the end of segregation on public transportation and highlighted that all people should have the right to equitable and affordable public transit,” according to a news release from Metrolink.

On Friday, Feb. 4, riders can simply arrive at a Metrolink station and board any train at no charge with no ticket required.

“At Metrolink equity means fostering inclusive, fair and just opportunities for those we serve,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian. “Along with free rides on Transit Equity Day, we are committed to providing safe and affordable transportation every day.”

In 2021, Metrolink took a deep look at its business and ridership to better understand the evolving needs of riders since the beginning of the pandemic. Metrolink’s Accessibility and Affordability Study provided clarity on equity within the communities Metrolink serves and offered a pathway to increased future success of the passenger rail’s service.

[Information via news release from Metrolink.]

