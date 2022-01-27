Youth jobs open at LA County Parks & Rec

QUARTZ HILL – The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has approximately 20 openings for youth workers at George Lane Park in Quartz Hill, Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village, Pearblossom Park, and Stephen Sorensen Park in Lake Los Angeles, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The jobs pay $15 an hour.

They are for young people ages 14 to 24. Teens age 17 and younger must have a work permit, and applicants must be residents of Los Angeles County.

The jobs are part of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Every Body Plays program. Youth workers will support recreational programs, help with clerical duties and perform other tasks.

Applicants can apply at http://bit.ly/ebp2021