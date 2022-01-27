Palmdale City Library commemorates Black History Month with showing of “Selma”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will show the critically acclaimed film “Selma” on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m., as part of its mid-week movie program and in commemoration of Black History Month.

“This intense and dramatic portrayal of the events leading up to the historic March from Selma to Montgomery during the height of the civil rights movement is a very important reminder of the price paid by so many and the significant changes that were sorely needed in our country,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “That march played a pivotal role in the nation to passing federal legislation to protect the right of every American to vote and it is a moving story of how courageous people of all colors and backgrounds eventually came together to make change happen.”

Selma is rated PG-13.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The wearing of masks is required while in the building, per public health orders that are in place.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

