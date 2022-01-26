Palmdale’s Legacy Commons to host “Unhidden Diary” art exhibit

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, will host an opening reception for Unhidden Diary, the art of Chelsea Denise Williams, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Williams’ passion for creating art started in 2014 when she was 20 years old. She had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and found it hard to express herself to others. To help express her feelings when words were not enough, Williams began creating art as an outlet. Her inspiration includes her mental health journey, family, therapy, black history in the U.S., current events, and her relationship with God. Through her artwork, Williams hopes to help encourage more conversations around black mental health.

The exhibit runs through Friday, March 4. For more information, call 661-267-5904.

About Legacy Commons

Legacy Commons provides adults age 55+ with a wide range of drop-in activities in a modern, contemporary center. Programs include fitness and exercise classes, visual and performing arts programs, informational seminars, and special interest groups. Adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths and picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. No membership is required.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

