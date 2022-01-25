Lancaster Sheriff’s Station offers tips to keep your neighborhood safe from illegal grow houses

LANCASTER – Continuing the message from a community forum this past weekend on illegal cannabis in the Antelope Valley, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday issued tips for local residents to keep their neighborhoods safe from illegal grow houses.

“Dealing with illegal grow houses is frustrating, lowers property value, brings a criminal aspect to our community and could be dangerous,” officials said in a news release, which listed the top red flags to look out for to identify potential grow houses.

Red flags for potential grow houses

Immediate indoor construction following the purchase of a residence.

Construction occurring during darkness hours and on weekends.

Construction primarily inside detached buildings and garages.

No move in of household belongings, appliances, furniture, etc.

Middle aged men being the only persons visiting the residence.

Luxury vehicles randomly arriving at the residence.

Unusual patterns of human activity (persons seldom there, then an influx of traffic).

Unusual lighting, such as interior lights constantly on, or increased security lighting.

Large diesel generators on the property.

Additions to detached buildings and garages.

Installation of air conditioning units.

Air conditioning units operating in cold weather.

Installation of solar panels.

Installation of solid perimeter fencing, or security fencing.

Installation of multiple surveillance cameras.

Overall lack of care and maintenance for landscaping.

The odor of marijuana emitting from buildings on the property.

Exterior windows being covered from inside the residence.

Large aggressive dogs roaming the property.

Ventilation ducting installed in odd locations on the residence.

Alterations to electrical panels.

“If your neighbor moves in and starts a remodel, it does not mean they are converting the home into an illegal grow house,” the news release states. “But we all know our neighbors and neighborhoods and a combination of some of the points listed above may be worth reporting.”

Residents can assist local law enforcement by reporting suspicious activity to marijuanatips@lasd.org or contacting the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

