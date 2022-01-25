All Super Bowl attendees will get a KN95 mask, reminders of mask requirement

LOS ANGELES – Every person attending the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium next month will be given a KN95 mask and will receive repeated reminders about the requirement that masks be worn throughout the event, except while eating or drinking.

“For the past three months, (Department of Public Health) staff have been working closely with the NFL and SoFi Stadium to plan for an exciting and safe Super Bowl experience in L.A. for fans, residents and workers,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors. “There’s been an extraordinary level of cooperation focused on a shared commitment to compliance with public health safety measures at all NFL-sponsored events.”

The county will also be working with the NFL to offer free COVID-19 rapid tests and vaccinations at the Super Bowl Experience attraction, which will be for two weekends, beginning Feb. 5, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Ferrer said people who receive a vaccination will get free admission to the Convention Center event. All attendees will also receive a free take-home rapid-test kit.

According to Ferrer, an estimated 60,000 take-home kits are expected to be distributed to people during the Super Bowl Experience.

“At the Super Bowl, every fan will receive a KN95 mask, and safety team members will be reminding fans at both SoFi and the L.A. Convention Center to keep their masks on unless they’re actively eating or drinking,” Ferrer said. She said public health staff will be on site at all Super Bowl-related events, including some planned at the YouTube Theater outside SoFi Stadium and at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“All of these events will comply with vaccination and testing requirements for mega-events, and for some of the smaller events, they will comply with L.A. city’s requirements for people to be fully vaccinated to enter into those venues,” Ferrer said. “Staff will be assigned to be at all event locations that will ensure compliance with the requirements.”

She noted that masks are a critical part of those requirements.

“Masks are required at all times to enter all of the events, to be in common areas, to purchase at concession stands and at indoor shops,” Ferrer told the board. “The NFL will also be urging all fans to celebrate safely wherever they’ll be gathering, and will offer attendees at the Super Bowl Experience at the L.A. Convention Center a free test kit to take home with messaging to test before gathering for the big game.”

Ferrer said the county will launch a public outreach effort next week to encourage COVID safety by everyone planning to attend Super Bowl gatherings.

“We know that many across the county will be watching the Super Bowl at gatherings in their homes or at restaurants and bars,” she said. “We anticipate launching social media campaigns starting next week to help residents with information about how to prepare for exciting, enjoyable and safe L.A. Super Bowl activities.”

