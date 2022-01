Unemployment rate dips in LA County in December

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in December, down from a revised 8.9% in November, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The December unemployment rate was down from 12.6% in December 2020.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the December unemployment rate was 3.7%, down from 4.1% in November.

California’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5% in December, down from 7% in November but below the 9.3% rate from December 2020. The comparable rates for the nation were 3.9% in December, 4.2% in November and 6.7% a year earlier.

Los Angeles County’s total nonfarm employment between November and December increased by 22,000 jobs to reach nearly 4.4 million, its highest level since March 2020. The trade, transportation and utilities sector led the way by adding 8,800 jobs.

