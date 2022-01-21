“Mommy & Me Valentines Dance” Feb. 11 at Marie Kerr Rec Center

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host at “Mommy & Me Valentines Dance” for ages 5 through 12.

It’s happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, located 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd.

Admission is free but registration is required. Register at http://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Activity_Search/8687 . Space is limited so early registration is suggested.

“Come enjoy a fun Valentine’s dance and activities,” said Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “We’ll have free Valentine’s themed treats, music, crafts, games and a photo area to enjoy.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

