Man shot to death in Palmdale, suspect sought

PALMDALE – A 34-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale Friday morning after an argument and physical fight in the driveway of his ex-girlfriend’s residence, authorities said.

The deadly shooting happened around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, outside a home on the 4100 Block of East Avenue Q-14, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Investigators learned the victim was driving past the home, his ex-girlfriend’s residence, when he saw a man, identified as suspect Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., male Hispanic, 35, in a car parked in the driveway. The victim approached suspect Rodriguez and an argument, then physical fight, ensued in the driveway,” the news release states.

“Suspect Rodriguez drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. Suspect Rodriguez entered his car, a silver 2009 Honda Accord, and sped away east on Avenue Q-14 out of sight,” the news release states.

Responding deputies found the victim unresponsive on the ground in the driveway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Rodriguez’s silver Honda was found abandoned a few miles away from the scene. Authorities are still searching for Rodriguez, who should be considered armed and dangerous, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800) 222-TIPS (8477).

