Local job center to host recruitment event for North Los Angeles County Regional Center

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a job recruitment for North Los Angeles County Regional Center (NLACRC) on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Positions available include consumer services coordinator, consumer services coordinator supervisor, consumer services specialist, floater specialist, intake associate, office assistant, and participant choice specialist. These are full-time positions with benefits and a variety of day/time schedules available.

Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://nlacrc-event.eventbrite.com .

Candidates should bring a resume, dress appropriately for an interview, bring a safety face mask, and be on time.

NLACRC is one of 21 private, non-profit organizations under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services to coordinate and provide community-based services to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information, call 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–