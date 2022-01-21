Community input sought on new Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex, public meetings set

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to upcoming public meetings to help provide input on the proposed new Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex (PRRC), a state-of-the-art complex that would provide a multi-generational place of entertainment for city residents and guests of the community, offering indoor, year-round opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun, and fitness all in one location.

The meetings will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., and on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, located at 3850 East Avenue S. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.

“An exciting new project is in the works, and we’re looking for you to help make it a creation of your community,” said Capital Improvement Program Manager Nick Godin, who is Project Manager for the PRCC. “Please join us for these important community meetings to help develop the new regional recreation complex.”

Some of the potential amenities at the PRRC include an indoor gymnasium, indoor synthetic turf fields, outdoor synthetic turf fields, indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track, and handball, racquetball and pickleball courts.

The facility could also include computer workstations, space for small informational seminars, or office/meeting space for local non-profits and schools to provide needed youth services.

Other physical fitness options could be a playground geared towards those with cognitive or physical limitations, an indoor warm water therapy pool, an indoor cool water exercise pool, or water activities such as a wave rider or wave pool. Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility. The actual amenities, services, and activities to be included in PRRC will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PRRC.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

