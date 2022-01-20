Deadline to apply for Measure AV grant funds is Jan. 27

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will accept applications from local non-profit organizations and businesses for Measure AV grant funding now through Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

Measure AV was a ¾ cent sales tax that was approved by Palmdale voters in Nov. 2020.

Measure AV funds grant opportunities are available for Palmdale’s small business, nonprofits, and other eligible agencies. The grants are designed to provide an equal opportunity for non-profits and community businesses to do great things for seniors, youth sports, mental health, the homeless, public safety, the faith communities, veterans and more.

To view a Jan. 12 workshop that presented an overview of the grant program, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72v6IVefoVU or view it below.

For more information on the grant program, including eligibility and requirements, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1128/Grant-Opportunities.