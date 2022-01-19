The Antelope Valley Times

Virtual meeting Jan. 26 on Palmdale SR-138 curb ramp and bike lane project

PALMDALE – The California Department of Transportation is holding a virtual meeting next week to receive input from local residents on a proposed project to add bike lanes to a section of State Route 138 in Palmdale.

“Caltrans is proposing a project to upgrade pedestrian facilities to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and to construct bike lanes on State Route 138 (SR-138) from State Route 14 (SR-14) to Ave T. The current design proposes bike lanes that would eliminate parking on both the north and south side of SR-138, from Sierra Highway to 12th Street East,” officials said in a flyer to promote the meeting [see below].

The virtual meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, and participants can attend by visiting  https://signin.webex.com/join and entering meeting number: 24995984531, and event password: 2022. To participant via telephone, call 408-418-9388, and use access code: 24995984531.

Caltrans will also conduct a poll online to collect feedback. For any questions regarding this meeting, contact Caltrans Project Manager Jane Yu at 213-760-6906 or email jane.yu@dot.ca.gov

