Cannabis enforcement community forum this Saturday

LEONA VALLEY – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Sheriff Alex Villanueva will speak at a community forum this Saturday on illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.

It’s happening from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Westside Christian Fellowship, located at 9306 Leona Avenue in Leona Valley. Social distancing precautions will be observed so capacity in person will be limited. The event will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/supervisorbarger .

Residents can submit questions in person on Saturday or before noon on Friday to kathryn@bos.lacounty.gov.

Also participating in the forum will be Congressman Mike Garcia’s office, the FBI, Southern California Edison, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and other county departments.