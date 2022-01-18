Palmdale Station accepting applications for local LASD Explorer program

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the local LASD Explorer Academy, which is scheduled to begin Saturday, March 5. The Explorer Academy will be co-ran with Lancaster deputies and held at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for 18 consecutive Saturdays.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

Ages 14-20.

Grade point average 2.0 or higher.

Strong integrity and character.

Must pass drug screening.

Must submit to a background screening.

Applications can be accessed here and must be submitted by Feb. 17. Applications can also be filled out and submitted at the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s front lobby, located at 750 East Avenue Q, or emailed to dibanez@lasd.org.

After submitting an application, an advisor will contact the applicant to schedule an oral interview and begin the selection process. Interview dates will be announced at a later time. Upon graduation, Explorers will begin their permanent post at Palmdale Station.

For more information, contact Deputy Ibanez at 661-272-2604 or email at dibanez@lasd.org.

