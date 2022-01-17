Armed man taken into custody following barricade in Quartz Hill

QUARTZ HILL – An armed man who was barricaded in the Quartz Hill area was taken into custody Monday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies were sent to the 42000 block of 61st Street West around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Personnel from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau were then notified, and crisis negotiators were sent, the sheriff’s department reported.

The man was taken into custody around 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department and reports from the scene. His name was not immediately released.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

–