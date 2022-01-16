Vets 4 Veterans annual “Community Support” dinner postponed to April 22

LANCASTER – ​​Vets 4 Veterans has postponed its annual “Community Support” dinner fundraiser that was scheduled this month due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the Antelope Valley.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy, and we feel sponsoring a large gathering is risky for the health of our guests, and our volunteers,” organizers said in a news release.

The new date for the fundraiser is Friday, April 1, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, located at 43404 30th Street West in Lancaster. Tickets are $90 for an individual dinner and $900 for a private table that seats 10. Ticket prices include appetizers and a non-hosted bar, silent auction, dessert auction, dinner served family style with chicken and steak, and music.

“The entire process will remain the same, with our large community sponsors maintaining their sponsorship commitments, and our volunteers working hard to make this an evening to remember,” organizers said in the news release.

All proceeds benefit Vets 4 Veterans programs.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate an item to the silent auction, visit: https://www.avvets4veterans.org/.

Vets 4 Veterans is a local, grass-roots non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to empowering local veterans who are suffering the physical and psychological wounds of war, to successfully reintegrate into the life of the community. The organization was founded by a group of Vietnam combat veterans who were attending a PTSD therapy group at the Antelope Valley Vet Center. To learn more, visit: https://www.avvets4veterans.org/.

