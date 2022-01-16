Three-month water main replacement in east Palmdale underway

PALMDALE– Contractors for Palmdale Water District are replacing 1.5 miles of water mains, the agency announced last week. Areas to be affected include 3rd Street East to Division Street and Desert Sands Park to Avenue Q in East Palmdale.

Work on the $2 million project started Jan. 13 with potholing on Avenue P-12. Construction is also taking place on Stanridge Avenue, 2nd Street East, 3rd Street East, Carolside Avenue and Division Street. Completion is expected by mid-April, according to contractor Toro Enterprises.

“This is one of our bigger water main replacements for this year,” said Engineering Manager Scott Rogers. “We hope to limit some of the disruptions to the community by keeping everyone informed. Once the work s completed, we look forward to fewer leaks in this area.”

Most the existing pipes in the project area are double-dipped and wrapped steel from the 1950s. Contractors will replace them with ductile iron pipes and install new services to the District’s existing customers. Once this project is completed, PWD will have about 3.5 miles of 1950s pipes remaining in its system that has 400-plus miles of pipes.

Later this year, three other smaller pipeline replacement projects will take place at Avenue P and 15th Street East, Avenue Q-6 from 12th Street East to 15th Street East and Avenue Q-10 and 12th Street East.

For more information on these projects, contact the Palmdale Water District at 661-947-4111, or visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

