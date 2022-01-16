Palmdale roads construction update [Jan. 17 – 23, 2022]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 17 THROUGH JAN. 23, 2022.

Division Street to 3rd Street East, from P-12 to Avenue Q

Detour in place for street closures in this area for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street

Detour in place on Avenue R for sewer construction. Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Traffic signal will be in flashing red (4 way stop). Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

65th Street East from Avenue S to Vittoria Lane

Intermittent lane closures 65th Street East as necessary for sewer construction. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and 35th Street East

Dry utility work along south side of Avenue R, crossing 35 Street East and shoulder work for street improvements along the north side of Avenue R. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway at Barrel Springs Road

Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1000’ north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue T between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th Street East for storm drain installation. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 and 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure for utility and street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

