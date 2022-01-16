LACo man pleads guilty to destroying government property at U.S. Capitol

A 21-yar-old Los Angeles County man is expected to be sentenced May 11 for his guilty plea to a felony charge of destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hunter Ehmke was part of a large crowd gathered that afternoon outside the Rotunda Door on the East Side of the Capitol building. The crowd disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Ehmke jumped onto the ledge of a window with multiple panes, which leads to an office inside. Using his right foot, Ehmke kicked in the three lower panes of the window, shattering them, according to federal prosecutors.

Using his right fist, he then smashed two additional windowpanes. According to the Architect of the Capitol — a federal agency responsible for the maintenance of the U.S. Capitol Complex — the damage to the five broken windowpanes totaled $2,821.

Ehmke, a Glendora resident, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021. Sentencing is set for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In the one year since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including more than 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

