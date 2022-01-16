Children’s Center AV launches shoe drive fundraiser

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is seeking donations of gently worn shoes. Between now and March 7, residents can drop off their unwanted shoes at locations throughout the Antelope Valley. A list of drop-off locations is available at ccav.org/shoedrive.

The organization’s goal is to collect at least 2,500 pairs of shoes. All types and sizes of footwear are welcome – from children’s shoes to adult-sized boots. The only requirement is that they still have some wear left in them.

CCAV is working with Funds2Orgs, which will provide funds to CCAV based on the total weight of shoes collected. The shoes will then be redistributed throughout Funds2Orgs’ network of micro-enterprise partners to help people in developing countries start businesses to support their families.

“Now is a great time to clean out your closets and pass along those shoes you no longer want or need,” said CCAV Executive Director Sue Page. “Your donations help fund vital services right here in our community as well as around the world.”

Businesses interested in being a shoe collection site should send an email to give@childrenscenterav.org to request a box.

Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

–