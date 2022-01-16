Average LA County gas price rises slightly

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.678, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but one-tenth of a cent more than one month ago and $1.341 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 3.8 cents since hitting the record high of $4.716 on Nov. 27.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.653, one day after dropping six-tenths of a cent. It is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.335 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 3.6 cents since rising to $4.689 on Nov. 26, one-tenth of a cent less than the record set on Oct. 8, 2012.

