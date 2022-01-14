Palmdale, Lancaster City Halls to close Monday for MLK Jr. holiday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse box office, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. Residents may also use the City’s Text My Gov service by texting HI to 661-780-PALM (661/780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as pothole, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer or a link to the City’s website containing relevant information.

Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://cityofpalmdale.org/156/Business-License-and-Permits .

Lancaster closed on Jan. 17

All city of Lancaster offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue utilizing the services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.org.

Lancaster City Hall has fully reopened for in-person services and is taking the appropriate safety precautions to keep residents and staff safe in alignment with the State of California’s reopening guidance. Lancaster’s COVID-19 testing sites at Lancaster Municipal Stadium will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Lancaster City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news release from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]

–