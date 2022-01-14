Man dies in Lancaster collision

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who died Thursday night when his vehicle side swiped a big rig and crashed in Lancaster.

CHP officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, to respond to the crash scene on State Route 138 and West Avenue D.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a big rig traveling in the opposite direction.

The Chevy’s driver then lost control and the SUV crashed, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimble.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials said it was not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash. No further details were immediately available.

