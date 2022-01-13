Woman found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman was found dead in Lancaster Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, to the 800 block of West Avenue K, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, where they found the woman unresponsive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and manner of death were not immediately known, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

