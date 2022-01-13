Palmdale, AV Black Chamber to host virtual MLK Day discussion panel via Zoom

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in collaboration with the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, is inviting the community to join a live virtual panel discussion to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17, at 2:30 p.m., via Zoom. Interested persons may register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E4zANxWFTLGmV12vCcGPRA .

“This interactive program will provide a forum for thoughtful and meaningful dialogue relating to Dr. King’s vision and what it means for all of us in 2022 and beyond,” said Palmdale’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist Wafiqah Shah, who will be part of the panel.

Other panel members include Christian D. Green, community activist and Antelope Valley College professor; Arthur Calloway, Jr., Chair of AVBCC and founder of Vote Your Power Back ; Lauren Lee, Board of Directors, Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce; Sylvia Garner, owner and founder of PURE Empowerment Seminars; Lauren DeVine Lee, owner of Enterprise Solutions and founder of Peace & Love Foundation; Ayinde Love, Gifted Arts and Activism; Anicka Phillips, Los Angeles County African American Employees Association; and Barbara Watts, District Director for Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services and LACAAEA Vice President.

There also will be a question-and-answer session with those attending via Zoom.

Community services credit for students will be available. Interested students should register with their school email and attend the webinar. Upon conclusion of the event, all registered students will receive two hours of community service credit.

“Join us for an informative, insightful, and inspirational discussion about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what impacts it has had in the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–