Donate your used bicycles at Lancaster’s re-cycle event Jan. 29

If you have old or outgrown bicycles collecting dust in your garage, the city of Lancaster wants to take them off your hands. In partnership with Waste Management and Resurrection Cycles, Lancaster is collecting outdated, out-of-commission, or outgrown bikes at its Re-Cycle Bike Donation Event on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Maintenance Yard, located 615 West Avenue H.

Donations will be recycled, restored, and given to local residents in need of transportation. The donated bicycles, which can be dropped off in any condition, will offer vulnerable communities the opportunity to gain mobility.

“Having reliable transportation can be taken for granted by those who have always had it,” said Councilmember Raj Malhi. “In Lancaster, we want everyone to have a way to get to work or school, run errands, or simply visit loved ones. Even the simplicity of giving a used bicycle to someone in need can transform their lives.”

This Re-Cycle Bike Donation Event is part of Lancaster’s SEE AND BE SEEN program, which is an active transportation safety and healthy living initiative.

Lancaster is also in the process of creating a network of bike lanes and trails throughout the city to encourage environmentally-friendly forms of transportation. To learn more about the Lancaster’s Re-Cycle Bike Donation event, visit: cityoflancasterca.org/bikedonation.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–