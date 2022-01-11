Volunteers needed for Lancaster’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

LANCASTER – Lancaster city officials are calling on Antelope Valley residents to participate in the city’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Day of Service offers individuals, families, and organizations the opportunity to serve in ways that encourage unity and support quality of life, including community center clean-ups, illegal disposal clean-ups, tree plantings, public park improvements and more, officials said in a news release.

“It works as a powerful and unifying exercise that encourages others to help their neighbors, participate in civic groups, and donate to local charities — all of which ultimately improve our community’s resilience,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “I urge residents to give just a little bit of their time, whether it is for an hour or the entire day, to give back to the community.”

Volunteers for Lancaster’s MLK Jr. Day of Service can now register online for projects at www.cityoflancasterca.org/mlkday. Assignments are available on a first-come and best-matched basis. For more information about this initiative, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/mlkday.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

