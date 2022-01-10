Garcia delivers meals to Palmdale, Lancaster Sheriff’s Stations on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

LANCASTER – Rep. Mike Garcia, whose 25th Congressional District includes the Antelope Valley, joined a group of volunteers on Sunday to deliver meals to local deputies as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The group delivered pizza to the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations at lunchtime.

“It’s hard to find a job more difficult than the one we ask our law enforcement officers to do each and every day,” Garcia said. “They’re facing a growing crime surge at a time when progressive politicians are defunding their departments and encouraging a wave of anti-law enforcement backlash.”

“Our team just wanted to show our local deputies that our community still appreciates these heroes and their commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe, no matter what obstacles they face,” Garcia added.

This is the latest in a series of events from Team Garcia to support the local community, including an August “Support Our Police” effort to collect and deliver grab-and-go snacks for officers across the district, according to Garcia’s office.

[Information via news release from the office of Congressman Mike Garcia.]

