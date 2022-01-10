Op-ed: CA retailers support Gov. Newsom’s retail theft budget package

By Rachel Michelin

On behalf of retailers across California, I want to thank Governor Newsom for his commitment to addressing the growing problem of organized retail crime (ORC) in his budget.

ORC is on the rise across the country and California is one of the hardest-hit states. There is no simple solution for reversing this trend, but the governor’s retail theft budget package is a big first step toward eliminating ORC that has victimized our employees, customers, and the communities we serve.

The governor’s plan for retail theft includes a number of elements that are essential to deterring and reducing ORC. Expansion of the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force and the establishment of other state-level theft units will provide more regions of the state with vital expertise, coordinating capabilities, and resources. Dedicated prosecutors will help bring resolution to these often challenging and complex cases without further compromising local prosecutorial resources. And none of this enforcement work could proceed without our partners in local law enforcement. They are essential and we fully support reinforcement of our local police and sheriffs.

We are pleased to support the governor’s retail theft package and we look forward to working for its passage in the Legislature. We need to send a message to these theft rings that California will not tolerate organized crime.”

