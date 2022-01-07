Man shot at Palmdale apartment complex

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot during an apparent confrontation in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 6, at the Desert View Apartment Complex in the 38600 block of 10th Street East , according to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Responding deputies found the victim in the complex’s courtyard suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, sheriff’s officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours, viewing surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses. No further information on the incident was released.

