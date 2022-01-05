Robbery suspects taken into custody following pursuit

LANCASTER – Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody in Lancaster Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies began pursuing the suspects about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Santa Clarita area, according to media reports.

The suspects exited the freeway onto Avenue I in Lancaster and stopped in the area of West Newgrove Street and 10th Street West just after 7:10 p.m.

The driver surrendered to police and was taken into custody while a the second suspect fled the area on foot and hid in the backyard of a nearby residence. The second suspect was taken into custody just before 7:20 p.m. after being found hiding behind a pile of wood in the backyard.

No further details were immediately available.

