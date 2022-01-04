Palmdale to host virtual workshop for Measure AV grant fund applicants

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a virtual workshop to help local nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and agencies learn more about how to apply for Measure AV grant funds.

The workshop starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12; and registration is required and available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/1128/Grant-Opportunities.

Measure AV is the ¾ cent sales tax that was approved by Palmdale voters in November of 2020. The city of Palmdale has begun taking applications and will do so through Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

“These funds will have a very positive impact on our community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I encourage our local organizations to find out how they can apply and receive funding to help them in their various missions.”

“So many groups are doing great things in Palmdale,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “From youth sports league to veterans, small business to those helping the homeless, and faith-based groups to mental health providers, these grants will help them improve the quality of life for our residents.”

For more information on the grant program including eligibility and requirements, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1128/Grant-Opportunities.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

