Help authorities find Lancaster bank robber

LANCASTER – Federal agents are seeking the public’s help to find a man who robbed a bank in Lancaster Monday morning.

The crime happened around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Chase bank on West Avenue K and 12th Street, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

The suspect “simulated a firearm” and demanded cash from a clerk before fleeing, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray pants, black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact the FBI at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

