Passenger killed in head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d [UPDATED]

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the passenger killed in a head-on collision Friday evening in Palmdale.

She was 61-year-old Paula Scott of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, on Sierra Highway at the railroad tracks just south of Technology Drive, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

According to Lt. Kim, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when it crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the woman in the passenger seat of the other vehicle[Paula Scott].

Both drivers were hospitalized for treatment of injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to Lt. Kim.

A source at the scene said the wrongway vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the other vehicle was a Honda Accord.

UPDATE: “The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested, as alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision,” states a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Read it here.

–