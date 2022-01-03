Palmdale seeking volunteers for “Season of Service” events on MLK Day

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the first series of events in its 2022 “Season of Service” in honor and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

“Join your friends, family and neighbors on Monday, Jan. 17, and make it a day on, not a day off by being a part of the city’s 8th annual Season of Service,” said Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales. “We have three great opportunities for people of all ages to make a difference in their community.”

All three volunteer opportunities will take place Monday, Jan. 17, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers can help assemble gift bags for the upcoming Mommy & Me Valentine’s Day event happening on Feb. 11. It is open to all ages, but volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., dog lovers are encouraged to help put together treat bags and cards for the “Tail of True Love” event taking place on Feb. 19 at Yellen Dog Park. All ages are welcome, and volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Also happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Pitch In for Legacy Commons, an opportunity to help give a deep cleaning to the building that is enjoyed by local seniors. This event is recommended for older teens and adults. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes for this activity.

Registration is required and available at https://signup.com/go/vtrZLSg. All participants will be required to fill out a release of liability prior to volunteering.

“As Dr. King said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’” Morales said. “Join family and friends on Jan. 17 to honor Dr. King and give back to your community; and be sure to share your service on our social media with photos and the hashtag #PalmdaleCares.”

For more information, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Engaged.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

