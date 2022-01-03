Man, woman shot and killed in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s officials have released few details on the double homicide in Lancaster Friday afternoon, but the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims.

The man was 29-year-old Frankie Johnson and the woman was 30-year-old Channel Anderson, coroner’s officials said.

Both were found shot to death around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, in a Lancaster home on the 1100 block of West Avenue J-9, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials have released no further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

