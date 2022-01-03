Man struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lancaster early Monday morning, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 12:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, near the intersection of Avenue J and Rodin Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was walking in the eastbound lanes of travel on Avenue J. A male adult was driving eastbound on Avenue J in a Nissan. The driver struck the pedestrian in the roadway and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics,” the news release states.

The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, however, speed does not appear to be a factor, sheriff’s officials said.

“It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

