Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspects

If you recognize these men, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for an assault that occurred in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The first party in the picture [left] is wanted for strangling the victim, while the second party [right] is wanted for punching and kicking the victim,” the news release states.

Detectives need to public’s help to identify both men. Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Segura at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.