Lancaster Sheriff’s Station accepting applications for upcoming Explorer Academy

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is gearing up for its next Explorer’s Academy, tentatively set to begin on March 5, 2022 and run for 18 consecutive Saturdays at the Lancaster station, located at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard.

The LASD Explorer Academy is aimed at teens who aspire to a career in law enforcement. Participants will learn responsibility, multi-tasking and coping skills, and acquire hands-on experience in basic law enforcement duties. Teens will be challenged in a number of ways and will graduate the program with lifelong memories and experiences.

To qualify for the free program, applicants must:

Be 14 to 20 years old.

Have a G.P.A. of 2.0 or higher.

Have strong integrity and character.

Have no serious criminal record/probation.

Pass a drug screening.

Submit to a background check.

Be able to attend Thursday evening post meetings upon completion of the Academy.

Applications are available for pick up in the Lancaster Station lobby, located at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard. For more information, contact Deputy Thom via email at mjthom@lasd.org or by phone at 661-940-3822.

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 4, 2022.

