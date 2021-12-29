Registration opens Jan. 1 for Palmdale Playhouse performing arts classes for youth

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, is offering two new performing arts classes for youth starting in January.

All About Theatre is designed for youth ages 9 to 11 with little or no theatre experience. It will teach basic acting skills in a fun and encouraging theatre environment and prepare students for a showcase of their talents at the end of the course. Classes will be held Monday evenings, from 5 to 6 p.m., starting Jan. 24 through April 18.

The Theatre Experience is geared for youth ages 12 to 17. Participants will discover and improve performance skills through fun, interactive lessons and games while learning acting and character techniques. The class showcase their talents at the end of the course in a production of Law & Order Fairy Tale Unit by Jonathan Rand. Beginners and those with theatre experience are welcome. Classes will be held Monday evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting Jan. 24 through April 25.

Registration opens on Jan. 1, 2022. For more information and to register, visit www.PlayPalmdale.com. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

