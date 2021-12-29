Metro encourages local low-income riders to enroll in discounted fare program

Ahead of bus fare collection resuming on Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that it is actively recruiting local low-income transit riders into its discounted fare program.

Metro’s LIFE (Low-Income Fare Is Easy) program offers discounted transit passes, including $6.50 for a 7- Day pass — a $13 savings — and $26 for a 30-day pass — a $50 savings. Newly enrolled riders also get 90 days of free rides.

Riders who live in the Antelope Valley can apply for the LIFE program online at https://www.metro.net/riding/life/ or email their applications to lifeinfo@famecorporations.org.

Metro officials said the LIFE application process has been streamlined and that forms take only a few minutes to complete with basic information on applicants and other household members. Applicants can take photos of IDs with their phone, upload the images and email the information to Metro. Income can be self-certified if proof is unavailable.

To obtain more information about all of Metro’s available discounted fare programs, visit metro.net/fares.

