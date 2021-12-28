Holiday trash services offered to Palmdale residents

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Waste Management of Antelope Valley, is offering two services to help residents with their post-holiday trash needs.

For three weeks beginning Dec. 26, Palmdale customers may place three extra bags of trash at curbside next to their trash cart on regularly scheduled service days. Residents should visit home.wm.com/Palmdale or call WM customer service at 661-947-7197 to schedule items for pickup at least 48 hours in advance of the normal service day.

Residents may also recycle trees and wreaths the first two weeks of January at no cost by placing them at the curb on their service day. Trees longer than six feet must be cut in half, and decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments, and tree stands, must be removed.

Other services available to Palmdale residents through the city’s contract with WM include:

Bulky Item Pickup : Residents can schedule free bulky item pickups four times per year with up to four items collected per pickup. To do so, residents should visit home.wm.com/Palmdale or call 661-947-7197 to schedule items for pickup at least 48 hours in advance of their normal service days.

Electronic/Household Hazardous Waste (HHW): Residents can drop off e-waste and HHW on the first and third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, located at 1200 W. City Ranch Road in Palmdale.

Landfill e-Vouchers: Palmdale residents may make two visits to the landfill per year using the electronic vouchers added to their account in July that are valid for 12 months. Proof of residency and an account in good standing is required.

Street Sweeping: Residential streets are swept twice per month. Residents can view street sweeping days by visiting www.cityofpalmdale.org/EnvironmentalTech or downloading the Recycle Coach app.

Residential Oil Collection: Residents are entitled to one collection per year of up to 10 gallons of used motor oil and up to five used oil filters. Residents can schedule a collection by visiting home.wm.com/Palmdale or calling 1-800-449-7587.

Shredding Services: Free document shredding services are available to Palmdale residents on the second Saturday of every odd month at the Palmdale Landfill. Residents may bring up to five standard banker size boxes of documents to the landfill from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No metal clips, binders, or plastic sheet covers are allowed. Proof of residency and account in good standing is required. Upcoming dates are Jan. 8, March 12, May 14. For more information, call 661-947-7197.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

